Tonight, Saturday 10 June 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 will be broadcast Have you ever been on the Moon?, a 2015 film by Paolo Genovese, starring Liz Solari, Raoul Bova and Neri Marcorè. But let’s see all the information together in detail, from the plot to the cast.

Plot

Guia, a young and beautiful Italian-Spanish girl, directs a famous fashion magazine, a job that leads her to divide herself successfully between the jet set of Milan and Paris together with her trusted assistant Carola, cold and loyal to work, and her partner Marco, ambitious and opportunistic. Cynical and snobbish, Guia’s life takes an unexpected turn when, upon her father’s death, she finds herself heir to the old and forgotten Apulian farmhouse where she spent her summers as a child: here still live Pino, a mentally retarded cousin, and the farmer Renzo, as charming as he is grumpy, who takes care of raising his son Toni as well as carrying on the farm. Reluctantly arrived in the South because she was determined to get rid of the estate as soon as possible, even evicting Pino and Renzo without too many compliments, in order to quickly return to her career, however as the days go by Guia realizes that her glossy life is only apparently able to satisfy her ; in fact, far from his frenetic world, the girl ends up appreciating more and more the simple and sincere humanity of the place, made up of the parish priest Paolo, the rival bartenders Delfo and Felice, the romantic banker Mara in the constant search for love, the resolute farmer Oderzo, by the notary Dino with a passion for the Latin language, and by Rosario, who alternates his work as a butcher with that of a real estate agent.

Have you ever been to the moon?: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Have you ever been to the moon?, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Liz Solari: Guia

Raoul BovaRenzo

Giulia Michelini: Carola

Pietro Sermonti: Marco

Dino Abbrescia: Dino

Nino Frassica: Oderzo

Sabrina Impacciatore as Mara

Neri Marcorè: Pine

Rolando Ravello: Don Paolo

Sergio Rubini: Delfo

Emilio Solfrizzi: Happy

Paolo Sassanelli: Rosary

Maurizio Mattioli: the cardinal

Location

But where was it filmed (location) Have you ever been to the moon? The film was mainly shot in Puglia, a region where a large part of the story is also set. The Masseria, which is in fact the protagonist of the film, is located in Crispiano, a town in the province of Taranto. But there are many locations in Puglia that can be seen in the film: from Nardò (you can recognize Piazza Salandra, the churches of Santa Terese and Sant’Antonio and some views of the centre) to Galatina, from Brindisi to Martina Franca. In addition to Puglia, the director Paolo Genovese shot some scenes of his comedy also in Milan and Paris.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Have you ever been to the moon? live tv and live stream? In film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 10 June 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.