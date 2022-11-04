from Vera Martinella

The campaign of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, starring the director and correspondent of «Le Iene» Nic Bello, to raise awareness on the importance of preventing male cancers. Eight out of ten Italians who have never been to the urologist

They are attentive to the car or motorbike, for safety and because they “care”, but they do not have the same regard for their own health. That most men are reluctant to be examined, only for prevention but also in the presence of symptoms, says a number on all: according to the statistics eight out of ten Italians have never undergone a check-up by the urologist. Hence the campaign of Umberto Veronesi Foundation “Have you done all the checks?”, Starring the director and correspondent of “Le Iene” Nic Bellocreated to raise awareness and remember the importance of prevention on male cancers.

A candid camera November is, worldwide, the month dedicated to the prevention of male cancers and in particular to that of prostate, the most widespread among men throughout the world. To overcome embarrassment and reticence, the Veronesi Foundation has decided to focus on a light and ironic tone, choosing the format of the candid camera to explain to men who undergo the urological checks it is essential because timely diagnosis can save lives. In the video Nic Bello, in the role of a traffic policeman, stops unaware motorists over the age of 45 to make sure that, in addition to having the car in order, they have made an important check: that of the prostate. The question of the fake agent comes suddenly after the normal requests of the rite (driving license, registration document, revision …), creating a funny effect of displacement. The initiative aims to promote SAM – Salute Al Maschile, the national project of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation dedicated to male cancerswith particular attention to cancers of the prostate, testicle and bladder (which affects men much more than women), through prevention education and support for excellent scientific research. "Unlike women, who are increasingly attentive to the concept of prevention, among men the tendency to go to the doctor, especially the urologist, is much less widespread – he explains Monica Ramaioli, general manager of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation -. Men still too often present themselves to the specialist with disorders already at an advanced stage, not paying due attention to the importance of prevention and early diagnosis. Starting from this concept, we decided to create a campaign that could sensitize men to take care of their health, carrying out the necessary checks ».

The most frequent male diseases Prevention and early diagnosis are the only effective tools to counteract diseases of the male reproductive system which can be of interest to boys and men of all ages. Today there is an increase in many male diseases that could be avoided or better treated thanks to a timely diagnosis. One in four boys between 15 and 25 years of age suffer from varicocele, a disease affecting the veins and vascular system of the testicle. Among the very young, but not only, they are more and more frequent sexually transmitted diseases, caused by various microorganisms (viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa) that pass from one sexual partner to another. From the age of 35, then, the increase in volume of the prostate gland occurs in all men, but begins to give symptoms generally around 50, becoming a real disorder (ie benign prostatic hypertrophy), more or less serious, for about half of the 60-year-olds. It is also very common prostatitis, an inflammation that affects one in four males over 65. To these are added tumors. "There are various effective therapies, the faster and more successful the sooner you start to counteract the disorder in question – remember Paolo Veronesi, president of the Foundation -. This is why you should never delay too much and be seen by a doctor when you notice anomalies. And then regular checks of the urogenital and reproductive system from an early age are very important to avoid more serious consequences as adults ".

Male cancers: watch out for symptoms Every year in Italy I am 36 thousand new cases of prostate cancer2,300 those of testicular cancer (the most frequent neoplasm among young people under 40) e 25,500 those of bladder cancer (three times more frequent in men than in women and the main risk factor is smoking). Symptoms to be aware of and not to be underestimated include: urinary disorders (such as difficulty in starting urination, weak urine flow, incomplete emptying of the bladder, high frequency of urination, urgency to empty the bladder and presence of nocturnal urination), presence of blood in the urine, swelling or loss of volume of the testicle, sensation of heaviness and / or sudden formation of fluid in the scrotum, pain or discomfort in the testicle. "If diagnosed at an early stage, prostate cancer heals in over 90% of cases – he stresses Luca Carmignani, director of Urology at the San Donato Polyclinic in Milan and member of the Scientific Committee of the Veronesi Foundation -. Today, thanks to advances in research, we know that in addition to the PSA examination, multiparameter magnetic resonance allows you to avoid unnecessary and invasive prostate biopsies and allows you to perform more targeted biopsies. Also surgery, more and more preciseallows you to maintain the important functions for the quality of life such as sexual potency and urinary continence. We must no longer hide for fear of losing quality of life, but we must make an early diagnosis to diagnose curable tumors ».

Service for car and driver “Our goal was to find an ironic key to communicate an important message such as that of the prevention of a tumor that affects men – he says Nic Bello, director and talent of the candid camera -. I have chosen to use the target audience as the protagonist of this film through the language of candid camerathus deciding to involve Fabrizio Montagner, an author specializing in television jokes, who has worked for years on Hyenas it’s at Jokes aside“. «The idea came to me thinking of one thing that men really care about: the car – he concludes Fabrizio Montagner, author of the candid camera -. And absurdly, while everyone does not miss a car coupon, few bother to check their prostate. And from there we started, constantly interacting with the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and respecting the authoritative guidelines for correct male prevention ».