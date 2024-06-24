If you left your car in a public parking lot and it was crashed or something was stolen, you can make your insurance valid by following a few simple steps.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recalled that public parking operators are required to have civil liability insurance or bond.

According to Condusef, the modalities by which insurance can be claimed in a public parking lot are the following:

Self-service: Liability for total theft, theft and partial damage to the vehicle, and fire of the property where the vehicle was stored, when this is attributable to the owner or operator.

Vehicle ushers or Valet Parking: Liability for total theft, theft and partial damage, theft or damage to accessories shown upon delivery of the vehicle, and fire of the property where the vehicle was deposited, when this is attributable to the owner or operator.

To validate the use of these insurances, it is important to keep the receipt or ticket issued for the parking lot, since it must be presented when carrying out the procedure.

In the ticket that gives the parking to the user, the following information must be included, details the Condusef:

Name or company name and address of the parking service provider Key to the Federal Taxpayer Registry The telephone numbers to report complaints, both for the parking lot itself and those established by the authorities for this purpose. The parking classification and, accordingly, the applicable rate Ticket number How we will respond for any damage suffered by the vehicles during the storage period. Space to enter the entry time; Space to write down the departure time; Space to write down the license plate number.

Condusef points out on its website that in the particular case of flooding in parking lots, it should be checked that the business has insurance that protects these unforeseen events, since, normally, this type of coverage is not covered, especially when the parking It is located in levels below the ground (basements).