Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Have you been assigned to a corona quarantine? Tell us about your experience in the HS survey

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

There are already up to 50 times the number of recipients of the infection allowance compared to last year.

13.10. 12:37

Infectious Diseases Act and quarantine regulations have become more familiar to more Finns this year. By the beginning of the week, as many as 12,000 Finns had received an infectious disease daily allowance. HS said on Monday that the number of recipients of infectious disease daily allowances is 50 times higher than last year, for example.

You may even have been quarantined because of a coronary infection from a family member or schoolmate. Quarantine of those exposed is one of the most important means of combating the spread of the coronavirus.

HS wants to hear what experiences readers have had from official quarantine. What kind of problems are caused by running everyday life, for example, and how has time elapsed?

Answer the HS questionnaire below.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

It is possible to create a super-powerful magnetic field on the Black Hole to hit the Earth: Study

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In