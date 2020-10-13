Have you been assigned to a corona quarantine? Tell us about your experience in the HS survey

There are already up to 50 times the number of recipients of the infection allowance compared to last year.

13.10. 12:37

Infectious Diseases Act and quarantine regulations have become more familiar to more Finns this year. By the beginning of the week, as many as 12,000 Finns had received an infectious disease daily allowance. HS said on Monday that the number of recipients of infectious disease daily allowances is 50 times higher than last year, for example.

You may even have been quarantined because of a coronary infection from a family member or schoolmate. Quarantine of those exposed is one of the most important means of combating the spread of the coronavirus.

HS wants to hear what experiences readers have had from official quarantine. What kind of problems are caused by running everyday life, for example, and how has time elapsed?

Answer the HS questionnaire below.