Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time It was one of the most anticipated films in Japan for a couple of years, especially since the start of the film had already been seen and the delays due to the COVID ignited the expectations of fans in the Country of the rising sun.

Now, with the film of Studio khara in cinemas, what can the cold numbers of the Japanese box office tell us right now? According to the information available through Japanese media, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time it has sold a total of 3,222,873 tickets in its first 14 days in theaters.

The aforementioned figure translates to a total of 4,934,996,800 yen. With this established data it is also revealed that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time it remains as the first place in the Japanese box office.

Only for the weekend that just passed, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time raised 679,390,200 yen through the sale of 423,398 tickets. The latest film based on the original story of Hideaki anno it has sold 33.6% more tickets and earned 48.8% than past films.

We also recommend: Is it time for a new Dragon Ball series? The franchise falls in profit

Records set by Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time

Let’s not lose sight of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time holds the record for the highest opening day earnings for a film that opens on screen IMAX in Japan with a figure that revolves around 740 thousand USD. It was also the film with the most screens in the aforementioned format in the history of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Remember that Studio khara had the launch of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time By January 23, however, the health emergency in Japan caused the film to change its release date to March 8. As we mentioned, the expectations were very high and the fans already wanted to see the film.

Now, let’s not lose sight of that Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time should be the end of the story for ‘Rebuild’, a reimagining of the TV series that made a global impact among anime fans.

Source



