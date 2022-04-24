Sinaloa.- This Monday, April 25, the Culiacán Red Cross begins with a boat on different cruises of the city from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning.

The points where they will be are the Sepyc crossroads, the Plaza Forum crossroads, the Zapata Boulevard crossroads at the monument known as Caballito and the Obregón crossroads (Lomita), where they can donate and help the Red Cross reach the goal in your collection 2022. This year the state goal is 40 million pesos and in the municipality is 8 million.

On April 20, the state collection was launched with an initial contribution of 2 million pesos from the State Government, where the population was invited to donate to the Red Cross.

