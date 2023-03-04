United States.- Since the beginning of February, the entertainment program, ‘Gossip Not Like‘ revealed that an old employee of Thalia and Tommy Mottola assured that celebrities were not sharing the same bed.

He even pointed out that the renowned businessman I was suffering a lot being next to the Mexican singer.

It was the former babysitter of the ‘Wrong’ interpreter who made this revelation, but it was already well known that this is not a recent event, since everything was like that since they got married.

“Thalía and Tommy Mottola never slept together, this is known in the inner circle, Lili Estefan knows this. There is a ladder from the bathroom to Thalia’s room, it doesn’t exist here and Tommy Mottola doesn’t come in,” he said. Javier Cerianione of the hosts of the show.

However, this time it was his partner, Elisa Beristain who ensured in the program Youtube that Thalia and Tommy Mottola they would have been officially divorced by nowafter speculation of separation and infidelities.

“After the investigation that we carried out where an employee of Tommy Mottola and Mrs. Thalía told us that they did not sleep together, there began to be many movements,” the journalist began, later adding: “Gossip No Like can tell you that there was a meeting of well-known entertainment journalists in Miami, and the subject came up after our investigation, that supposedly and allegedly that Tommy Mottola and our dear Thalía have been allegedly divorced for a long time”.

According to Ceriani, still there is no strong evidence about him divorce because each of the tests were hidden, but at some point they must be discovered.

“You know… divorces can be hidden when there is a lot of money, in a preliminary you can hide the file that are public records. In the United States, all public records can be hidden in court, of this type… In some ways but sooner or later it will come to light because it can be achieved, so Tommy’s divorce with Thalía is already on paper,” they said.

They also determined that the singer’s mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda Mange It would have already been clear about how the separation of the artist and the tycoon should be after many years together.

“As well, Yolanda, Thalía’s mother, stated at the wedding that Thalía would never sleep with Tommy Mottola, except to have (relationships), she would also have arranged the conditions of the divorce … and that this would be the one that was implemented for what that the separation is going to be or has already been and they can even separate and make us believe that they are still together because since they are so hermetic, only Lili Estefan enters there, that Lili speaks or shuts up forever.

But that’s not all, the program managed to show alleged tracks what Mottola and Thalía have been doing in their social networkswhere they no longer appear together.

It should be noted that the new song that Thalía launched in collaboration with Kenya Os It has been the target of criticism, and not because the melody has been bad, quite the contrary, but they assure that it could be a hint from the actress to Tommy Mottola.

“I will tear up your photos, I will burn your letters, so as not to see you anymore… when the wings of your plane melt for no reason and the cancer of loneliness has killed you in the city. I will tear up your photos, I will burn your letters , not to see you anymore”, is a fragment of the song.