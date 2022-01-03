One user discovered that Ubisoft it can delete your account due to inactivity, which means losing your progress and all your associated games.

According to the site PCWorldTor, a gamer originally from Norway, discovered this unpleasant surprise after trying to access its content after being absent for a few months.

Upon thoroughly investigating what had happened, the player found some emails notifying him of the imminent closure of his account, and although it seems somewhat unfair, nothing illegal was done.

Ubisoft can delete your account after 6 months and you agreed

They say that it is always important to read the fine print, and this is a case where it is shown that we tend to be confused when signing contracts.

The tterms and conditions from service Ubisoft Connect, specifically in its section 8.2, indicate that they can suspend the service ‘prior notification, when your account has been inactive for a period of more than six months’.

The consequences of this action are described in point 8.3, where it is clarified that you lose the right to use the services and content, as well as files and saved progress.

The most serious thing about this action is that Ubisoft is not obliged to give you refunds for the titles you bought or for the extras you have invested, so it can represent a serious blow to your economy.

How yours are digital games?

The debate about the ownership of the titles you buy on digital platforms is nothing new and, as you can see, there is always the risk of losing everything if a problem occurs.

In this specific case, Tor was unable to recoup the money invested or his games, despite the fact that, in theory, they belonged to him.

What do you think about this topic?