Since a few weeks, it has been said that Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva separated. Apparently, the actress of Russian origin would have been unfaithful to the heartthrob of the Mexican soap operas, ex-husband of Geraldine Bazán, with the American actor Britt George, during his stay in New York, United States, where he was studying theater. Both have denied it in different meetings with the media, pointing out that everything is fine in their relationship and they continue with the wedding plans.

Now, it has been speculated that the 47-year-old Mexican actor has a new romance with the beautiful Colombian actress Sara Corrales. It is worth mentioning that both are part of the cast of the new TelevisaUnivisión telenovela, “Mi camino es amarte”, produced by Nicandro Díaz.

In a recent interview for the “Hoy” program, Sara Corrales denied having a love relationship with Gabriel Soto“you know how this works, they involve everyone and the truth is that no, they are quite lost in that aspect. I laugh, you really don’t know how much, because not only have they invented gossip with him, but with a lot of other people.”

Regarding these rumors, the 36-year-old actress, born in Medellín, Colombia, mentioned that in the artistic environment, “one creates callus from so many years of career, of experience, one learns to handle the media completely and start now until you enjoy all those gossip that are invented”.

Likewise, Sarah Corrales mentioned that After a video of her dancing with Irina Baeva’s fiancé was published on social networks, gossip arose about her supposed romance. “That video that was leaked was very funny, because it was in the middle of the recordings, that is, we were in a break to eat and we all started to dance, we did a dance contest and we all came out dancing, so, like where from they put this out, bone, it wasn’t some low-key video.”

So far, the also sports promoter Gabriel Sotohas not commented on these recent speculations about his love life, in which Sara Corrales was involved.