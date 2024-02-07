He performed during the Sanremo Festival with his song Tu no, but why was Irama holding a necklace in his hands?

Irama he performed his song on the Ariston stage Not you, a song that talks about losing someone and that sense of emptiness you carry inside. During her performance, the audience noticed a detail, the artist was holding a necklace in her hands. For what reason?

He has not provided information, despite curious questions from the public on social networks, but someone has supposed what that necklace could mean for Irama, also given a possible connection with the words of his beautiful song.

He posted a photo of the jewel also on his Instagram profile, accompanying it with these words:

You smiled, you were looking for a way to protect me. Not you, out tonight at 2:30.

Fans immediately arrived with photos to try to understand the meaning of the necklace. Many smiled, pointing out that the jewel is identical to that of Elena Gilbertthe protagonist of the TV series the Vampire Diaries. A necklace that the girl wears, full of vervain, so as not to be “subjugated” by vampires! But that's certainly not what Irama is trying to do! And so the reason could be another, a moving one, a beautiful one. Maybe that necklace it belonged to his grandmothera memory of one of the most important people in his life, which he wanted to bring with him to the most important stage, that of the Italian song festival.

The artist has spoken in public several times about the special relationship he had with grandmother Adriana, to which he also dedicated the song Ovunque ordini. The woman was very important and her loss affected him deeply. Irama has always stated that when he writes a song, he thinks of a person. His aim is to give emotions, to ensure that anyone can find themselves in his words, be moved and find comfort.