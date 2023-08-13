As happened in 2006, when Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, being technical director of the The Mexican Futbol selectionreleased the final list for the 2006 World Cup in Germany and Jaime’s name did not appear: ‘Jimmy’ Lozano, despite having accompanied him throughout practically the entire process, ‘Bogotón’ seems to once again snub the now coach of the Tricolor.
And it is that, in an interview for Fox Sports, the Argentine assured that he had not accepted to be part of the Council of experts proposed by the Mexican Football Federation. He even said he did not fully understand the reason for a Council, which can end up confusing the technical director instead of contributing something positive to the process.
“First, I did not sit down at all to fix a situation. If they want one to be the protagonist of what they are saying about that Council, I do not understand why they order that I am within that Council, because it is not true, I did not sit down … It would be necessary to sit down with the coach (Jaime Lozano). My opinion, my simple opinion, is that the coach has an idea, a philosophy in which he knows some players that he already had in the Gold Cup. understand something, I am a technician and so many opinions can only confuse, I do not understand the reason for a Council, it is not clear to me “
– Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.
Not satisfied with distancing himself from the aforementioned Council and in a certain way discrediting it, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe also questioned the fact that the former Barcelona captain: Carles Puyol was part of it, since he does not understand how someone who has always been oblivious to Mexican soccer can add something to it
“Jaime achieved an objective when things were not going well. I saw perfectly how Mexico played, but I am not going to go into something that I do not see clearly. I did have a meeting with Mr. Juan Carlos Rodríguez, in Las Vegas, I spoke on the phone with Ivar Sis denies, but you have to sit down and see what it is. I don’t like smoke, people want results.”
– Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.
