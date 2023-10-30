Home page World

Despite the Corona experience, experts are sounding the alarm about a new possible pandemic – and calling on governments to act.

Geneva – The endless months of lockdowns, restrictions and living with the Coronavirus were anything but fun and continue to have an impact to this day. But they brought us one thing for sure: Sovereignty in dealing with a pandemic. One would think so. A report published on Monday (October 30). The independent Observatory for Health Crisis Preparedness (GPMB) comes to a completely different conclusion. The scientists bitterly realized that the world would still not be sufficiently prepared for the next pandemic.

According to experts, the world is not sufficiently prepared for a new pandemic

A report by the panel presented today in Geneva entitled ‘A Fragile State of Preparedness’ shows that the world has apparently not learned sufficient lessons from the corona pandemic. The paper notes “significant weaknesses or declining capabilities in several critical areas.” Where there are signs of improvement, they are “fragile” and urgently need to be addressed.

What is the GPMB? The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is an independent observatory for health crisis preparedness. It was founded in 2018 by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank in response to the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The GPMB is tasked with analyzing preparations worldwide and making recommendations to improve crisis preparedness. It monitors global progress in preparing for health crises and emphasizes the importance of strong preparedness to minimize the impact of pandemics and other health crises. Source: WHO

Panel calls for financial support and debt relief for poorer countries

Despite some progress during the corona pandemic, as the GPMB notes, some countries have scaled back their preparedness measures for similar crises. In other countries, however, there has been little progress in terms of the willingness to respond quickly and effectively to such crises.

In the research sector, there is particular criticism of the fact that development capacities for vaccines and other medical goods are unevenly distributed. Vaccines are mainly being developed in Southeast Asia, Europe and North America, say the experts, while there is little opportunity to produce life-saving vaccines on the African continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Taking new paths to combat pandemics: Experts appeal to governments

There are also criticisms that wealthy countries used their wealth during the corona pandemic to hoard vital medical supplies such as vaccines or masks. This allowed the pandemic to spread unhindered across the rest of the globe, the report said. “Funding for pandemic preparedness needs to be increased and the WHO Emergency Response Fund should be ramped up to $500 million for day zero.”

Commenting on the publication of the report, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Chair of the GPMB and former President of Croatia, said: “It is clear that a lack of trust at all levels, both between countries and within countries, remains a major obstacle for readiness. We call on world leaders to overcome these divisions and chart a new path based on a shared recognition that our future security depends on meaningful reform and the highest level of political commitment to emergency health preparedness.”

Experts warn: The world is still not prepared for a possible new pandemic

Joy Phumaphi, also chair of the GPMB and former Minister of Health of Botswana, added: “Our report shows that the state of global preparedness, while fragile, is not without hope. There are many efforts to improve preparedness – but without the right resources and support, they will fail. Leaders must do more to learn from the lessons of the past and create a world in which we are all safe from pandemics.” (ulha/dpa)