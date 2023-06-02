The new heartbreaking message from Giulia Tramontano’s sister, two days after the discovery of her death

These are days of agony and sadness that the family members of Julia Tramontano they were faced with. In the last few hours, her sister has decided to write a new heartbreaking message for her, but also for her baby that the woman was carrying and which should have been born in two months.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old’s family immediately understood that something had happened to her uglybut they never accused her boyfriend.

Sister Chiara destroyed by the losses suffered today, Friday 2 Mayin a history on Instagram for the girl and also for her nephew, who she didn’t have time to get to know. In the message she wrote:

We will always be that flower leaning on your shoulder. We will hold you both up, we will be like clouds and we will always look up. I would like to scream to the world how I feel, but the words die in my throat.

Because I also literally died in these five days. We are no more. Because you are never alone. We came with you, to be able to cradle, hug and touch him. Because I wanted to be the best aunt ever, if they let me. We will have wanted to do more to bring you home. Please tell me was it enough? Did you hear us? Because we no longer feel anything.

The discovery of the body of Giulia Tramontano

The 29-year-old was seven months pregnant and on the evening of Saturday May 27, she lost my life at the hands of her boyfriend. The latter, called Alexander Impagnetiello he had a parallel life and his two girlfriends had discovered it.

After the meeting, he had already searched the web for how to hide a body. As a result, the agents immediately thought that Giulia’s crime was premeditated. Furthermore, to try to deceive everyone, he also denounced it disappearance.

Only 5 days later, when the investigators already had it stuckhe decided to to confess. Unfortunately, the girl died due to 3 blows that her boyfriend inflicted on her at home. She subsequently also tried to erase traces of her with the flamesbut having failed to do so, he hid the body in an abandoned area of ​​Senago, behind a cavity.