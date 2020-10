Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I had unprotected sex with my boyfriend and tomorrow I will have unprotected sex with my husband. Could this be a problem?

answer: What kind of problems do you already have? Either you will be pregnant or you will not get pregnant. The resulting trouble has to be handled by itself.

Also read: – The vagina has been seen shrinking for two months, how can it be normalized?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]