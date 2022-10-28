Home page World

Microsoft founder and multi-billionaire Bill Gates has been campaigning for climate protection for many years. Now he has published his view of the current situation around climate change.

Stuttgart – Bill Gates is no longer only known as the founder of the technology company Microsoft. The entrepreneur is also a benefactor and has been committed to climate protection, among other things, for many years. In his annual letter on climate change, he gives an interesting overview of the current situation in our world. It also describes which measures have already been implemented and which are still missing. The fact that you should listen to Gates on some topics has already been proven in the past – 20 years ago he already predicted six things that have come true.

Bill Gates wants to “shut down everything and start again” for climate protection

In his letter on climate protection, Bill Gates writes: “We use so much energy and have invested so much in machines to generate it. Now, within 30 years, we have to shut everything down and start over with clean technologies.” However, he is optimistic about the future because private and public investments in clean technologies have increased significantly. “I still believe that we can avoid a climate catastrophe,” says Gates. Yet emissions continue to rise, and the world’s annual CO2 output remains at 51 billion tons when it should be zero by now.

The Microsoft founder warns that we will have to make much faster progress in the next few years. “Everything and everywhere” must be put to the test. For example, the processing industry, such as the cement, plastics and steel industries, which, according to Bill Gates, is the biggest cause of emissions with a 30 percent share. In addition, averting a catastrophe is only possible as a joint, global effort. Europe and North America in particular would owe the world aggressive investment alongside eliminating their own emissions. This would allow other countries to stop greenhouse gases and at the same time expand their economies and improve their standard of living, like t3n.de reported.

There are three solutions to what Gates calls “the ‘everything, everywhere’ problem” – innovation, cost-cutting, and replacing infrastructure. New clean technologies must be invented to replace any emission-intensive process. The costs for this must be reduced, the old infrastructure shut down and the implementation of the new methods started immediately.

According to Bill Gates, research is a key to success in climate protection

First and foremost, you need a plan. Already last year Bill Gates already presented an idea how to save the world. For him, the key to success in climate protection lies in further intensive research and development. The focus must be on sustainable fuels for long-haul flights, affordable processes for capturing CO₂ and additional renewable energy sources. According to his calculations, the global demand for energy will double, if not triple, as more and more processes are electrified.

The multi-billionaire also believes that greater involvement of people will lead to better planning and site selection. He therefore also calls for a fair, helpful procedure so that the measures can be expanded and people can be supported with the effects of climate change. “This is the most difficult challenge that man has ever faced,” writes Bill Gates.