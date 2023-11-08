For the 2021/2022 season, the league increased the number of games in the regular season for the first time since 1978. Until 1977 there were 14 regular games per team. Overall, the NFL is satisfied with the structure of the league, as Goodell explained. The NFL boss cannot imagine holding another tournament during the season, as the North American basketball league NBA is doing from this season. “We are always looking to improve, but I don’t see a tournament happening during the season.”