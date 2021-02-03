One of the biggest problems of the Internet is that, once our data touches the network, they are no longer only ours. And it is that beyond the concessions we make, unfortunately, more and more data is used without our permission, such as facial recognition tools, who routinely train their algorithms using all kinds of website images without the knowledge (let alone consent) of the people who posted them.

That is why free initiatives such as that of Exposing.AI, a new online tool with which we can check if our photos have been violated. The tool’s creators said the project is based on years of research into the technology: ‘After tracking and analyzing hundreds of these data sets, a pattern emerged: millions of images were being downloaded […] telling the complex story of how yesterday’s photographs became today’s training data is part of the goal of this project«.

Unfortunately, at the moment, this system only serves to determine if our Flickr photos were used in surveillance research or artificial intelligence training, using publicly available information and data sets. Although Exposing.AI has already advanced that plan to include more search options in future releases.

That said, the choice of Flickr as the first platform over other social networks has its explanation, beyond the very fact of being one of the largest photographic communities in the world.

And it is that already in 2019, IBM released a data set of almost one million images taken from Flickr without the consent of those who upload them. A move that the company claimed would help investigators reduce rampant facial recognition biases. Although we have also seen the enormous ethical implications of it, with many companies such as Microsoft or Amazon, withdrawing in order to avoid the creation of a surveillance system.

Simply enter your Flickr username, photo URL, or hashtag into the website’s search bar and the tool will scan over 3.5 million photos for your photos. The search engine automatically checks if our photos were included in the data sets by referencing Flickr identifiers such as username and photo ID, respecting in this case the privacy of the same, without using any kind of facial recognition to detect the images.

Unfortunately, beyond the fact of knowing the violation, there is also not much we can do once these have been stolen. And it is currently not possible to remove our face from an image data set that has already been distributed, limiting itself in most cases to offering us the possibility of requesting the removal of future versions. Although given the fact that these companies usually keep all their repositories in use, this could not really be considered as a solution either.