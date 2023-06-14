Now if we can say that artificial intelligence (AI) have invaded our day to day? And it is that recently a not at all common has just been revealed proposal for a church in Europe which suggests that the Masses are officiated by these technological tools.

There is no doubt that the uses that can be given to artificial intelligence are many and varied, since we have already witnessed how these are integrated technologies in different areas, be it medicine, robotics and many more.

Although it is evident that the AI ​​of the moment is ChatGPTdeveloped by Open AIwe must not forget that there is a great variety of this type of tools that have different functionalities.

Now, the AIs have also shown that they can officiate masses. The foregoing after it was revealed that the mass sermon that took place in the Church of Saint Paul in Fürth, Germany, was generated by the ChatGPT chatbot.

However, it must be borne in mind that behind the religious discourse lies the mind of the philosopher and theologian from the University of Vienna, Jonas Simmerleinwho conceived the idea of ​​performing a Lutheran mass made by an AI.

It was so, during the 40 minutes During the religious service, all the believers were able to see on a huge screen, the same one that was above the altar, different avatars of people in charge of giving the sermon.

According to what was commented by Simmerlein to “The Washington Post”, achieving a nearly hour-long religious speech fully generated with the AI ​​ChatGPT was not easy at all. This is because the theologian had to give the chatbot a fairly detailed description of the final text.

All in all, and despite the success of the sermon structured by artificial intelligence, this procedure was not exempt from critics. Above all, the negative indications towards the use of ChatGPT to officiate masses is that these they lack feeling, soul and emotion.

Those who were able to witness the Lutheran religious service emphasized that when the avatars were speaking to those present they did not show any type of intonation change or body language.