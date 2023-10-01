













This information was published by the American chain AMC Theaters and the film will last one hour and 45 minutes (1:45). This is how it falls below two other MCU films that stood out for that.

We refer to Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk, each of which lasts one hour and 52 minutes (1:52). However, The Marvels It is a film that has a larger budget than those films.

Thor’s second adventure cost between $150 and $272.1 million in its time, while Hulk’s was around $137.5 and 150 million. In contrast, Captain Marvel’s return is roughly $274.8 million.

Fountain: MarvelStudios.

However, it only cost Marvel Studios $219.8 million due to the UK government subsidy of $55 million.

The duration of The Marvels It makes some think that perhaps in the editing process several sequences ended up removed.

But it should also be noted that the length of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films varies greatly. You will only be able to clear up doubts when it has its premiere.

Something that will benefit The Marvels is that it now has free rein to be shown in IMAX. All because the sequel to Dune delayed its launch until 2024.

So this Marvel Studios film will take advantage of the space left free to shine in this film format.

Fountain: MarvelStudios.

With respect to Mexico and other Latin American countries, the premiere of this film will be on November 9, 2023, so you have to have a little patience.

