A new phone scam it is trying to get the data of the possible victims. This time, Vodafone wanted to alert its customers of a fraudulent campaign that you have been notified.

The telephone company has notified its clients through the official profile of its Twitter account: “If they call you saying that we are going to raise the fee to € 22 immediately, HANG UP. They pretend to be our operators and, if you don’t agree, they promise to put you in ” a file ” for the OCU to take care of that other operators call you. It’s a scam, don’t bite! “

As they warn from Vodafone, it is not just a scam in which criminals impersonate this phone company but also they pretend to be theOrganization of consumers and users.

The OCU has also spoken out on this scam, known as the double call scam: “In recent weeks this type of call is being produced again: we have received complaints and inquiries in OCU on this issue, and both the police and the police themselves. operators have warned of these cases of vishing, of these scams that consist of false calls in his name (and using OCU as an argument): we insist on asking for caution, because it is a hoax and #nocuela ”.

This organization believes that scammers use its name to try to convince victims of the Company “goodness of change”. The purpose of this vishing practice can be the change of company or simply the theft of personal and banking data.

The deception in this case consists of making the victim believe that his telephone company is being called to notify him of a rise in the rate. As most likely this increase in money on the receipt at the end of the month does not seem right to you, the criminals they call you later impersonating another company and performing a offer with a lower amount and that may interest you more. In addition, this is when they usually mention the Organization of Consumers and Users saying that this organization recommends them. Of course, everything is a lie.

Before alleged scam calls like this, hang up. The OCU asks consumers and users not to trust if they receive two calls on the same day or closely followed or if the upload is communicated by phone rather than in writing along with the monthly bill. Also if the increases exceed 10 euros, since these are usually less significant, between 1 and 5 euros. In addition, they usually communicate at least with 30 days in advance and never imminently.