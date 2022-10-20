Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) presumed that the Mexicans trust the Armed Forces and have a lower perception of insecurity in Mexico, according to the results of the latest survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Before concluding La Mañanera this Thursday, AMLO was pleased with the reduction in the perception of insecurity in Mexico that the most recent Inegi survey showed, which he considers a sign that the population does feel the effort of the 4T to guarantee peace.

“I want to show off something, I want to throw oilto tell you that I was very pleased with two things: one, the result of the Inegi survey on the perception of insecurity in Mexico“, he exposed when showing the graph in the National Palace.

Perception of insecurity is reduced

According to Inegi data, During the AMLO government, the perception of insecurity was reduced to 64%., compared to 76.8% of people who felt insecure in the first quarter of 2018, with Enrique Peña Nieto as president. This represents a decrease of 12.4% in this aspect.

“It’s perception, but It helps a lot to understand that people are feeling that we are making an effort to guarantee them peace and tranquility, and the truth is that we are working for that every day, with professionalism, in a coordinated manner,” the president assured.

In light of the polls, López Obrador called opponents “hypocrites” who accuse his government of “militarizing” the country and treating members of the Security Cabinet, such as the National Defense Secretariat, “rudely.”Sedena), of the Marine (Semar) and the National Guard.

The perception of insecurity in Mexico fell 12.4% during the AMLO government, according to Inegi. Image: YouTube Capture

The president charged that they were the conservatives who “militarized” Mexico allowing acts of torture and extrajudicial massacres, for which he criticized that they now pose as human rights defenders.

“Sometimes that’s why I do not consider fair that public servants of the Security Cabinet are rudely treatedI don’t consider it fair, especially when only politics is involved. ‘Militarization’, hypocritical conservatives sayWho were those who militarized the country? They (…) are not the same, we are not the same; They have very bad feelings, bad insides, they are bad from bad world, “he reverted.

Mexicans trust the Navy, Army and GN

On the other hand, AMLO boasted the confidence that Mexicans have in security institutions such as the Sedena, the Navy and the National Guard, which showed an increase in the Inegi survey.

The 84.9% of the population of Mexico trusts the Navy, 82% the Army and 71.8% the National Guardhighlights the data shared by AMLO, who challenged opposition legislators to continue voting against the Armed Forces.

Mexicans have a high level of trust in the Navy, the Sedena and the National Guard, according to the Inegi survey. Image: YouTube Capture

We recommend you read:

“Have for them to learn! Keep voting against the Navy, keep voting against the Secretary of Defense, keep voting against the National Guard. This is what the people thinkAnd who do those legislators represent? It is supposed to the people, but no,” the president launched.

López Obrador thus celebrated the results of the Inegi survey, which considered a sample of the results of the 4T in terms of security after the controversy over the reform to keep the military on the streets until 2028, which was approved in the Senate and must be endorsed by local Congresses.