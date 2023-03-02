The hashtag was back: #OscarsSoWhite. More than eight years ago, on January 15, 2015, he first surfaced when no black actor was nominated for an Oscar. In 2023, organizer The Academy nominated one black actress: Angela Bassett of superhero film Wakanda Forever. Many also credited Viola Davis (The Woman King) a nomination – and Danielle Deadwyler for sure. She interprets the feature film Till impressively Mamie Till-Mobley, who became an icon in the civil rights struggle after her son Emmett was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

Did Deadwyler lose out to an ‘old white girls network’? More about that later. The American discord comes shortly after the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite. Many black and Asian actors were nominated this year for these awards from the British Academy – some 6,500 film professionals – but they didn’t win anything. What has changed since 2020 when actor Joaquin Phoenix received his Bafta for joker received with a ‘double feeling’? At that time not a single black actor had been nominated; Phoenix admonished the hall to face “systematic racism”. After that, about a thousand additional, more diverse members were recruited and inclusive measures were taken. Did that help? Yes, there were five black and three Asian nominations this year. That nevertheless all the winners were white, mentioned The Guardiancolumnist Leila Latif “shocking”.

Denial and repentance

Things have changed in Hollywood in the meantime. On March 12, the Oscars will be awarded for the 95th time after a vote by the members of The Academy, the elite club of filmmakers that you can join through ballot or through an Oscar nomination. When The Academy failed to nominate a single black actor in 2015 and 2016 and the Oscar galas vacillated nervously between denial and remorse, an accelerated influx of female members and members of color followed. It had been known for years that of the 6,200 members of The Academy, 94 percent were white and 77 percent male, with the average age being 62. The Academy now has more than 9,500 members: 81 percent white, 66 percent female. That’s still not an ideal reflection of the population: According to the 2020 U.S. Census, nearly 76 percent of the U.S. population is white (including Latino); 13.6 percent is black, 6 percent of Asian descent. But there is progress.

Feature film director Chinonye Chukwu Till suggested on Instagram that Hollywood is “aggressively” focused “on affirming whiteness and perpetuating unabashed misogyny toward black women.” The reality is that since #OscarsSoWhite, actors from ethnic minorities got a lot more work: the number of major roles increased from 2016 from 14 percent to 39 percent of the total. And that is visible in American feature films and on Netflix: so far #OscarsSoWhite has been a resounding success. Black actors and actresses also won 11 percent of the Oscar nominations in the 21st century and won 21 acting Oscars, more than 23 percent of the total. Black women received ten Oscars. Black actors have been statistically well represented at Oscar galas for some time now.

There are more gains to be made in other population groups. Take Latinos: 19 percent of the US population, less than 2 percent of Oscars and nominations. Or people of Asian descent: 6 percent of the population in the US, 3.5 percent of the Oscars, but then you have to include Natalie Portman (Israeli passport), Angelina Jolie (Cambodian passport) and Salma Hayek (Lebanese descent), such as The Academy does.

When ‘blackface’ was taboo in Hollywood for a long time, it was still considered normal for white actors to play Asians or to ‘launder’ Asian roles. In that context, four of the twenty Oscar nominations for actors with Chinese roots are a breakthrough: Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh from Everything Everywhere All at Once are true contenders. So the Oscars in 2023 are not really white. Just not black.

Violet Davis and John Boyega in The Woman King.

Photo CTMG-Inc



Below the radar

That calculator logic doesn’t tell the whole story. This year’s discord among black actors is tied to the surprise nomination of actress Andrea Riseborough, who plays an alcoholic Texan mother in To Leslie, a low-budget film that flew under the radar for a long time. In the category ‘best actress’ she probably replaced actress Danielle Deadwyler Till.

The ‘branches’ of The Academy vote for the Oscar nominations: in this case the more than 1,300 actors. Campaigning is not allowed. Yet this seemed to be the case in November when film star Helen Hunt drew attention to Riseborough. Many big names appeared enraptured on social media: Cate Blanchett, Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet, who had seen “the greatest female role of my life” in the role of Riseborough. When Riseborough came out of the big hat in January, Deadwyler could therefore feel sidelined by an ‘old white girls network’. The Academy found no evidence of an orchestrated campaign.

The point: If The Academy perfectly mirrors the US population, the number of black members is still only 13.6 percent. Oscar candidates rely on an electorate that is predominantly white and likely to remain so for some time to come. That this makes The Academy inherently racist, the numbers belie. Although moral pressure from time to time certainly does not hurt to keep this electorate aware of its ‘white bias’.

But the Oscars are the result of an annual election in a Los Angeles, New York and London dispersed, but very close-knit film town of 9,500 veterans who know each other from countless film sets. Especially with the nominations, when the neighborhoods nominate their neighbours, whispering campaigns are difficult to rule out, and neither is white scheming. That’s just how democracy is: imperfect.