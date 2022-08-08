For the tragic case of Alice Scagnithe mom of the woman killed since brother Alberto in Genoa, she asks to be given the phone calls asking for help. The mother has already written a letter to the Prosecutor, asking for all the calls in which the family members asked for help to treat Alberto, because she is afraid that she will want to silence the affair.

Alice Scagni lost her life last May 1st at the hands of her brother Alberto. The mother, Antonella Zarri, writes to the Procurator of Genoa, Francesco Pinto, to ask for the telephone calls to be published.

I am perfectly aware that the chronicles of how my family was destroyed will soon end. I have the atrocious suspicion that there is a desire to silence what has happened.

I say from a mother to whom they “killed” two children. Have the courage to make public the dramatic dialogue of a parent who desperately cries out for help knowing that his son, delusional, maddened, is about to kill his sister. And the response of the police. Or maybe someone’s shame needs to be protected?

This can be read in the letter that Antonella Zarri sent to the Prosecutor of the Ligurian capital and which she also decided to entrust to some Italian newspapers.

Alice Scagni, the mother is afraid that the real responsibilities in the case will not emerge

I have seen in an overbearing and ruthless way the disease arise in Alberto and progress in an inexorable way fueled by the love he had for his sister with whom he had always had a special relationship. I tried in all the ways I knew to stem that disease that scared me more and more until I no longer recognized my son. We have sought help in the institutions. We ran into a cold and ignorant bureaucracy. Indolent but overbearing in his repeated and lazy refusal to take on his role of guarantee and help towards citizens in difficulty.

These are the words of the woman, who then adds: