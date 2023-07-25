Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have ended their relationship after more than three years together, as reported exclusively this Tuesday by the magazine People. Sources close to the couple of artists have confirmed to the aforementioned medium that both “have agreed to end their engagement” despite the “love and respect” they have for each other.

The surprising news comes after the Spanish singer has finished her Motomami international tour, with which she has visited 21 countries and three continents, reaping success on each stage.

Both artists, considered two of the best on the current urban scene, began their relationship in August 2021, and made it public through social networks a month later. The news jumps four months after announcing her wedding in the video clip of the song ‘Beso’, performed by both artists and within the EP titled ‘RR’ (by her name and his last name, Ruiz). A music video, the first they made together, which ended with the best of news: with Rosalía showing, through tears, her engagement ring.

A gesture that predicted the link in the not too distant future. However, already in recent months there was speculation with rumors of a possible crisis between the two. In addition, the last photos together that they published on their social networks are from the month of April, something quite unusual in that they used to be very active showing images together and boasting of unconditional love. A crisis more serious than it seemed and that finally could have with the relationship in a definitive way.