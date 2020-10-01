There are now suspected cases of right-wing extremism at the North Rhine-Westphalian Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Three members of the observation team were under this suspicion, as the state interior ministry announced to the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”. In addition, a fourth person is suspected of being right-wing extremists, who worked in the Ministry of the Interior as an “administrative clerk in the police department”.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution attracted attention because they had sent videos “with an Islamic or xenophobic connotation” in online networks and chats, the ministry said according to the newspaper. The reference to the chat group within the observation team would have been provided by colleagues who would have received these videos. The employee in the police department had noticed Facebook contacts with members of the right-wing extremist scene.

The three suspected employees in the Office for the Protection of the Constitution were reportedly responsible, among other things, for observing right-wing extremists. The observation teams are basically deployed in all areas, including right-wing extremism, explained the Interior Ministry. The observation team has meanwhile been disbanded and “the management staff has been replaced”.

The Ministry of the Interior initiated disciplinary and personnel law measures immediately after the right-wing extremism allegations were made, said a spokeswoman for the “Rheinische Post”. Of the four proceedings, one was already concluded with the imposition of a disciplinary measure. The other three were currently still running.

Suspected right-wing extremism cases had already become known to the NRW police in mid-September. Police officers are said to have spread right-wing extremist agitation in chat groups. Around 30 officers have been suspended, 14 are subject to disciplinary proceedings with the aim of removing them from service, and 12 are under criminal investigation. (AFP)