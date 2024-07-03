Home page politics

Israelis block a main road while demonstrators demand the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip. (Archive photo) © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Negotiations have been going on for months to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza war – so far without success. Now there is some movement in the tough struggle.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel says it is examining a proposal from Hamas for an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of further hostages. The mediating states USA, Qatar and Egypt have presented the Israeli negotiating team with a draft from the Islamist organization, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Israel will therefore hand over its response to the mediators after examining the proposal.

Hamas announced that it had exchanged “some ideas” with the mediators to bring about an end to the war. The content of the Hamas proposal was not initially known, nor to what extent it deviates from the plan last discussed.

Efforts have been underway for months to use indirect negotiations to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Hamas to release Israeli hostages from its clutches – so far without success. At the end of May, US President Joe Biden presented a three-stage plan, but Hamas did not agree and demanded changes.

So far, an agreement has failed mainly because Hamas is demanding a complete end to the Gaza war, but Israel is rejecting this. dpa