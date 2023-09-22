This month of September in Mexico is known as “the month of the will”Therefore, different Mexican agencies and organizations are dedicated to promoting the creation of this important document among citizens.

And, precisely, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has given some essential recommendations before making a will, and we will tell you them right away.

First of all, it must be emphasized that, from the age of 16, in the majority of Mexican states, people can make their will, as long as they are not prevented from doing so according to the Federal Civil Code (CCF).

It is in this way that we must keep in mind the importance that the will has for the heirs of the deceased person, since when the document is made the assets of said individual are protected.

Have not you done it yet? These are the BENEFITS of the will/Photo: Pixabay

The above taking into account that the heirs of a person who has died intestate have to resort to a trial before the Judiciary in order to have access to the inheritance, an expensive and time-consuming process, coupled with the fact that other people may appear to claim the inheritance.

It is in this way that, within the framework of the month of the will in Mexico, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has given some recommendations prior to making a will.

According to magazine “Protect your money” of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), it is advisable to do the following two things before writing a will:

*Establish how assets and properties will be distributed

*Consciously choose the executor to administer the estate and ensure that the testator’s wishes are fulfilled

Finally, it should be noted that, according to Condusef, the following are the benefits of making a will:

*It is a way to protect the family

*Reduces family conflicts over the distribution of assets.

*Saves time and money: Without a will, the legal process can be more complicated, expensive and lengthy.

*In the case of having minor children or dependent children with disabilities, a guardian or custodian can be appointed.

