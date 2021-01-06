Does the German District Association now also belong to the corona skeptics, to those whose word it is best to forget immediately? The fact is that the new decisions between the Chancellor and the Prime Minister missed the prospect of an exit from lockdown. For the exit, yes, because it should come at some point, even as soon as possible.

“What is missing is a long-term viable strategy,” says Landkreistag President Reinhard Sager. “We still live too much from hand to mouth here and shimmy from conference to conference.” last for the families.

Continued planning uncertainty: this is how you can see it. And say. That must be allowed. Even sharper criticism. It is no wonder that FDP vice-president Wolfgang Kubicki is opposed to the restriction of freedom of movement. After all, he is the one who has been expressly demanding “legal anchoring” for all resolutions for some time, especially the new ones – which in fact do not exist here again. Neither does a parliamentary debate, although the body has no constitutional status.

It doesn’t matter. It is possible that the courts will intervene again, which is the sharpest form of criticism.

Let’s take the “corona line” of 15 kilometers as an example. You can meet your neighbor, but not go for a walk alone in the forest 16 kilometers away? This is legally objectionable.

Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the man with greater ambitions, has his mouth full when he says that everything that has been decided will be carried out. He and his colleagues should better enforce a clear line in the schools. Up to what value do face-to-face lessons apply, from when on hybrid lessons or, if the value is further increased, only distance learning – the parents are waiting for it. Now they are supposed to hold out for another month, further confusion?

The rulers should have finally implemented the full payment of the November aid requested. This should come through the federal states from January 10th – mind you: the November aid. Hopefully things will really go faster with the December aid, which first has to pay discounts.

Volunteers in the homes? One can be curious

And the first disbursements of the bridging aid III, which runs until the end of June, are to be made by the federal states in the first quarter; Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, also a man with greater ambitions, will be measured by this, too. The federal and state governments want to work on realizing the payments as quickly as possible, according to the resolution. That is the least.

Even in the case of the disaster in old people’s and care facilities, the federal and state governments have to deliver. Volunteers are supposed to be sent to the homes to test. We can look forward to it. And what then needs to be done: aid organizations have to take on training courses, central municipal associations clarify the need, the Federal Employment Agency has to support the placement process.

Back to the county day. The president says the new measures would be very stressful for the population. It depends on their cooperation. “The restrictions have to be transparent and proportionate in order to be understood and accepted. With a view to the adopted restrictions on movement and contact restrictions on only one person outside of one’s own household, this limit could possibly be exceeded,” he warns. That’s how you can see it. And there is no better way to say it.