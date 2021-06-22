Are Martina Miliddi and Raffale Renda already at the end of the line? The bellerina broke the silence after the rumor about the relationship

One of the most talked about protagonists of Friends of Maria De Filippi, Martina Miliddi, returns to be talked about. The Latin American dancer has in fact embarked on a new relationship out of school, in particular with her ex colleague Raffaele Renda.

The boy, much criticized by Rudy Zerbi, officially announced the relationship with the dancer, but then the twist. In her stories on Instagram, a not insignificant song appeared.

“Strangers starting from yesterday”, Alessandra Amoroso’s hit made fans worry who thought that between the two it was already over, just like it happened with Aka7Even. Now, however, the young Sardinian has broken the silence:

Guys I was reading the messages that you are continuing to send me. It’s all right. Raffaele and I are fine. I love you. I send you a hug.

Some time ago the boy also broke the silence after formalizing the engagement with the girl. The reason? He was very good friends with his ex boyfriend. The singer, however, defended himself in this way and explained:

“I did not want to talk about this but I see in the questions that you are interested in my current state of mind linked to this situation and for this I thank you. To be honest, I have seen so much sadness and frustration these days, comments that go beyond freedom of thought and strike a lot in the personal. I think that many people behind a phone feel like masters of the world and superheroes with the power to rule on everything but unfortunately this is not the case … luckily I consider myself a strong person, able to split everything, removing the negativity and making myself a big laugh reading certain things.

I realize, however, that not everyone is like me and that in the face of comments of this weight many people fall into gaps from which it is difficult to get out. I don’t want to go further but the only thing I feel like saying is: weigh what you say and don’t feel authorized to judge to death only because our lives are in the “public domain”, because first of all we are people who have feelings “.