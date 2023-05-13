Manchester City is one step away from reaching a new Champions League final after they drew 1-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of this European competition against Real Madrid at their stadium. Now they will have to play the second leg against their people, at the Etihad Stadium and if they manage to win the tie they will be just one step away from winning La Orejona.
Since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought the club in the 2008 season, he has made the citizens consolidate themselves as one of the most powerful clubs in England and from recent years to the present they have carried out a project that has also led them to be one of the best squads in all of Europe. In 2016 they signed Pep Guardiola as the coach of the Manchester club, the Catalan coach is one of the most established on the scene and continues to sit on the bench for the Skyblues.
Have they ever reached the Champions League final?
Winning a European title like the Champions League is Manchester City’s greatest wish, but so far, neither all the money invested over the years by the sheikh, which has allowed him to sign a large number of players, nor the arrival of the Sampedor coach has made them win this title, they have only reached one final of this prestigious competition, it was in the 2020/21 season when they faced Chelsea in a final that would finally be the London team who would increase their trophy cabinet by winning by one to zero.
Can they win the Champions League this season?
Now, this season they are waiting to play the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against nothing more and nothing less than Real Madrid, the tie is slightly favorable for a City that plays the second leg at their stadium and they leave with an aggregate score of 1-1. Will this be the year Manchester City win their first Champions League?
