Over the last few hours the names of Ema Stokholma and Angelo Madonia they are occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to what emerged, it seems that the love story between the two VIPs has come to an end. Guillermo Mariotto made the news public during the last episode of Dancing with the Stars.

These were the words of the judge of Milly Carlucci’s program:

I want more from Paola Perego. When he dragged you you locked your leg like a handbrake. You have to let go. Look at all that stuff about him, who is now free too.

Following the words of the judge of Dancing with the Stars the landlady intervened Milly Carlucci who commented on Guillermo Mariotto’s words in this way:

We talk about time, we talk about bachata and we talk about dance.

Although the two have not exposed themselves regarding the gossip that is currently circulating about them, a series of clues have emerged which would confirm the words released by Guillermo Mariotto. Indeed it seems that Ema Stokholma stopped following her partner on Instagram. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the two VIPs will break the silence and reveal details on the gossip that has been circulating about them in recent days.