Unlike Sywert van L., car rental companies did not benefit from corona. But now they are on the mend again.

Where a single foundation became very rich with corona, most companies have not benefited from the pandemic. Not even car rental companies. All potential holidaymakers stayed at home or went on holiday with their own transport. Hertz even went bankrupt in 2020 because of this.

Corona is not out of the world yet, but in many areas we are back to the old normal. Last summer everyone went on holiday traditionally. In fact, many people had some catching up to do, so it was busier than ever.

As a result, car rental is also flourishing again. This is evident from the annual figures of Enterprise, currently the largest player in this sector. At USD 30 billion, turnover was no less than a quarter higher than in the previous financial year, when turnover amounted to a modest USD 23.9 billion.

The company even speaks of a record turnover. The fleet of rental cars also increased significantly. A quarter of a million new cars have been added since last year. Enterprise now has a total of 2.1 million rental cars on the road. There are also more than pre-corona.

There are also rosy figures for other landlords. For example, Hertz’s turnover (which made a new start) in the past quarter was 12% higher than in 2021. Avis has yet to share the results of the past quarter, but experts expect a significant increase in turnover for them too.

Landlords therefore do good business, perhaps also because extortionate prices are sometimes asked. As far as the prices of rental cars are concerned, we are unfortunately not back to the old normal yet. And that probably won’t happen again.

Photo credit: Atomic Taco

This article Have car rental companies recovered from corona? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

