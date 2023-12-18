As reported by Insider-Gaming, based on the reconstruction of information starting from LinkedIn pages and various CVs, it seems that Bend Studio and Naughty Dog have collaborated on a project what it seems has not been announced and therefore it is not clear whether this is a game still scheduled to be released or not.
In particular, in Adam Lawson's LinkedIn pagesenior gameplay animator, it was reported that one of the projects he took part in was an unannounced title on which both Bend Studio and Naughty Dog worked, through an unprecedented and decidedly interesting collaboration.
The points of contact between the two teams are not easy to find, so it is difficult to make a prediction on what the game in question was.
A new game or a well-known one?
Certainly, some connection between Days Gone and The Last of Us can be detected, at least in terms of setting and general concept, but it is not easy to understand what the project could be or what it is, in case it is a game still in development.
In particular, regarding Bend Studio we don't know what work is in progress, considering that after Days Gone the team entered a sort of radio silence, even if many would like a return of Siphon Filter or even a Days Gone 2, although the latter does not seem to meet Sony's favor.
Perhaps the most likely idea is that the two teams were collaborating on The Last of Us Online, the multiplayer game based on the Naughty Dog series that was recently officially cancelled, the studio reported. It could also be something completely new and about which absolutely nothing is known and it could also still be in development, so let's await any developments on the matter.
#Bend #Studio #Naughty #Dog #worked #unannounced #project
Leave a Reply