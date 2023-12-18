As reported by Insider-Gaming, based on the reconstruction of information starting from LinkedIn pages and various CVs, it seems that Bend Studio and Naughty Dog have collaborated on a project what it seems has not been announced and therefore it is not clear whether this is a game still scheduled to be released or not.

In particular, in Adam Lawson's LinkedIn pagesenior gameplay animator, it was reported that one of the projects he took part in was an unannounced title on which both Bend Studio and Naughty Dog worked, through an unprecedented and decidedly interesting collaboration.

The points of contact between the two teams are not easy to find, so it is difficult to make a prediction on what the game in question was.