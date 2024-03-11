Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz, renowned figures in the field of entertainment, gave exciting news that captivated their followers: they will become parents! The popular influencer shared with her followers that she is currently pregnant and proudly showed off her 17-week pregnant figure. The couple reported various details of this new stage with their fans on social networks and made them part of their future parenthood. Recently, the couple revealed what their plans are for their baby's name.

YOU CAN SEE: Angie Arizaga surprises by appearing crying on social networks: what happened and how did Jota react?

What did Angie Arizaga say about the name of her future baby with Jota Benz?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz were full of enthusiasm and expectations and indicated that they are looking forward to the arrival of their first-born. The television host revealed that they have already begun to think about possible names for their baby, although they have not yet made a final decision. Although the former reality girl longs to have a child, the former participant of 'The great chef: famous'I would prefer a girl. However, they have chosen to wait until they know the baby's gender before deciding on a name.

“The truth is, we still don't know, because we want to wait to do the gender reveal and once we know if it's a boy or a girl, we'll think about what name to give it.”Angie shared on her social networks.

Although they have not yet discussed what his name will be, the couple is already preparing the way for the baby's arrival, having purchased accessories and everything necessary to welcome him with love and joy. According to Angie, her baby will have two names, a decision she considers important and meaningful to them. On the other hand, the model admitted that choosing a child's name could be easier, but that if it is a girl, the task becomes a little more complicated.

“She will have two names, many only give them one, but if it were a girl, it will be more difficult to know”Arizaga revealed on his social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Jota Benz launches a forceful response about a future wedding with Angie Arizaga: what did he say?

The couple, known for their presence in the world of entertainment, has shared this news with their followers, who have expressed their joy and happiness for this new stage in the lives of Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz. No doubt, they are eager to find out the gender and name of the baby.

What did Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz say about their baby?

Angie Arizaga and Jota Benz openly shared their joy and excitement at the arrival of this new member to their family. During a question and answer session, the couple enthusiastically responded to numerous queries from their followers, who wanted to express their congratulations on this very special moment.

“Anyway, happy and content. It's something I still can't believe. Sometimes, I see my belly and I say to Jota: 'Honey, is there really a baby in here? The dream we had and it couldn't be previously… It has been several months of trial and it was not possible, and it came at an unexpected moment, the truth is, so it has been a great blessing for us. As many say, 'the blessing has arrived'”,stated the model quite moved.

Why was Angie Arizaga crying in an Instagram post?

The television host recently surprised everyone when she was captured by her partner, Jota, with her eyes full of tears and visibly emotional. This scene moved her followers, who witnessed this emotional moment. In the video shared by Angie on Instagram, Jota was concerned about the situation, while she continued crying without being able to explain the reason for her emotion. Given the confusion of the followers, who speculated about possible reasons related to health problems or results of medical tests, Jota decided to intervene and explain the situation.

“Emotions galore. How beautiful everything is. I love that it's with you,” commented the singer, insinuating that Angie's tears were due to the intense emotions she experiences during this stage of gestation. Despite the initial confusion, her followers understood that it was a moment of great meaning for the couple, marked by the deep connection and love they share during this very special stage.

