Have a Nice Death it was definitely a critical success, to judge by awards from the international press mentioned within the inevitable trailer celebratory for the title developed by Magic Design Studios.

Available on PC and Nintendo Switch since March 22nd, Have a Nice Death came out of a period in early access which allowed the authors to refine and improve the experience based on the feedback provided by users, and which apparently really paid off.

Not surprisingly, in the review of Have a Nice Death, our Nicola Armondi spoke of a complete and fun roguelike to play, which gives great freedom in terms of upgrades and progression, without presenting itself as a particularly original product.

In the game we control Death himself, depicted as the CEO of a company dedicated to the collection of souls and therefore for some time away from action in the field: a factor that has inevitably allowed the growth of his subordinates, who now have too much power while a mysterious entity moves in the background…