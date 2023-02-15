Have A Nice Death has one release date as regards the final version, i.e. al of out of Early Access it is currently in, on PC and Nintendo Switch: it will be available from March 22, 2023.

On this occasion, the Magic Design team and Gearbox also released the new one trailer for the series “Life in the Afterlife” which allows us to take a tour of Death Inc., the afterlife mega-corporation in which we will find ourselves working in the game.

Being a large mortuary corporation, Death Inc. is divided into numerous divisions and compartments to manage the different sectors in which it propagates.

Among these we find for example the Industrial Pollution Department, endowed with a dark and somewhat deadly charm, the Physical Illness Department able to “take your breath away” and others.

Each sector is managed by its own executive known as “Sorrow”, but this does not mean that there are fewer things to do or management problems, in fact it seems quite the opposite. A new trailer for Have a Nice Death is expected to arrive on March 1, while the final launch is therefore set for March 22, 2023 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our tried Have a Nice Death, focused precisely on the early access version that is already available for the PC edition, waiting to see the innovations proposed by the final version.