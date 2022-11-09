Have a nice Death it is shown in a gameplay trailer during the Indie World organized by Nintendo today, which also announced the release date of the game on Nintendo Switchset for March 22, 2023, with pre-orders open from today for interested parties.

After a rather long period of Early Access and the launch on PC, therefore, now comes the release date of the final version of Have a nice Death, also expected on Nintendo Switch next spring. To understand more in detail what it is, we refer you to our tried Have a nice Death published last March, while you can also get some ideas from the new trailer.

The title in question is a 2D action game with a fast and dynamic combat system, with a large amount of weapons and spells to use to upgrade your character. After each defeat we will unlock new items and upgrades that simplify subsequent games, with a dynamic that also partly recalls the roguelite. The upgrades we have chosen, however, activate bonuses for our enemies, so as to always make the game balanced. Have a Nice Death supports Italian.

Have a Nice Death is a 2D action roguelite where you play as an overworked Death, whose employees have gone wild, completely messing with the balance of souls – and her vacation plans. To restore order, you’ll need to grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who the boss is.