Whether note or coin: some money is worth more than it seems. You can find out whether you have a fortune in your wallet here.

money with high value : Notes with specific serial numbers can be your capital increase.

with high : Notes with specific serial numbers can be your increase. Popular with collectors: incorrect coins can do more money bring in.

bring in. Origin of money – Some mints are more popular than others.

Kassel – You probably have it in your hand a thousand times a year. Most of the time you pay with it without looking carefully. But small details can help money–Coins and seem to make this one capital are worth. Whether she has an unexpected value in your wallet you can see different details. High in course are mainly bad coins.

Money of great value: Euro coins from Monaco are a jackpot

money There is a lot from some regions of Europe value. The state of Monaco is one of these regions, according to Merkur.de *. From a coinage from the small state only about 20,001 pieces are in circulation. That makes them the smallest two-euro coin edition, which in turn makes them popular with collectors.

The 2 euro coins date from 2007. They were made in memory of Princess Gracia Patricia of Monaco. Her portrait also adorns the reverse of the coin. Collectors pay around 2000 euros for the coin, according to n-tv. According to our research, this is now also available on the Internet for over 3000 euros.

Money for certain coins: You can also expand your wealth with money from the Vatican

Not only money from Monaco has a higher one value. Coins from the Vatican are also on ebay.de partly traded in the four-digit range. Similar to Monaco, the Vatican is also not part of the EU.

However, there is a special permit for both states to circulate a certain contingent Euro. Since January 1st, 2010, an agreement between the Vatican and the EU has stipulated that at least 51 percent of Vatican coins must be in circulation.

High value in the wallet: Bills are sometimes also highly traded

But not only Coin–money can be sold on at high prices under certain circumstances. In contrast to the coins, it does not depend on certain productions, editions or origin. At Euro– Collectors seem to pay more attention to peculiarities. These appear mainly in the serial numbers, according to n-tv.

A long sequence of numbers, rhythmic repetitions or a date are popular features in the serial number. On Ebay, notes are sometimes traded in the four-digit range. For example, a 5 euro note dated May 19, 1951 is offered here for 2500 euros. However, it is unclear whether this will be sold at the price.

Errors with high value: incorrect coins are very popular with collectors

Bad productions are particularly popular with collectors. Whether it is the wrong symbol, the edge is too deep or the shape is not round. Anything out of the norm is of potential value to collectors. A prominent example comes from Italy: One bidder has 6,000 Euro for a one centCoin paid.

One cent can be seen here on one side. But on the other the symbol of the Italian two cents coin. Around 100 of this misprint are in circulation, as reported by Pulse 4. But even less well-known misprints can already do a lot value be.

Overall rather rare in Germany: Less than one percent of the coins are faulty

For example, a Europe map that is too small on a coin already lead to a value of up to 600 euros, as Merkur.de reports. Overall, mistakes in the German mints are rather rare. In the Bavarian Main Mint, just 0.3 percent of the coins are faulty, according to n-tv.

Anyone who suspects money If you own a collector’s item, you should always determine the current value before selling the item. The first point of contact here can be the nearest coin dealer. Here, however, the editors recommend that you always get a second opinion from another expert. A look at online auctions can provide an initial overview. (luc) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © Daniel Bockwoldt