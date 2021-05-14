April 2021 was unprecedented in terms of growth in new car sales in Russia. Experts say that the growth could have been greater if it were not for the shortage of cars at dealers. Izvestia figured out what cars were in short supply, how prices would change and what was happening on the secondary market.

Buyers rushed to showrooms

According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), growth of almost 300% was a record for the entire history of market observations. The result was achieved largely thanks to the “black” April 2020, when all car dealerships were closed and people did not have the opportunity to buy a car in the usual way. According to the association, then the drop was 72.4% compared to April 2019. By comparison, the 2008 global crisis reduced new car sales in Russia by 58%.

As a result, in 2020, 240 car dealerships left the market forever, while the rest suffered serious losses. Thus, according to the AutoBusiness Review magazine, sales of some dealers in 2020 decreased by 20%.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Mikhail Voskresensky

On such a low base, April 2021 was a breakout year for new car sales. And so it happened: this month, according to the AEB, 113,042 more cars were sold compared to April 2020. In total – 151 964 cars against 38 922 in 2020. April is still the most successful month for the car market in 2021.

Prices will rise amid deficits

The harmful effects of the pandemic are still affecting the market. There are few cars available, basically everything is made to order, says Sergey Tselikov, general director of the Avtostat agency.

“The April shipment may still be accumulated orders from the beginning of the year. There are two reasons for this delay – the first is that the factories did not count on a quick recovery in demand and planned lower production volumes. It is not yet clear what the way out of the crisis will be after the pandemic, but the current increased demand is a surprise for many. Accordingly, there are not enough cars, because usually deliveries are planned in six months, and in some cases – even in a year. The second reason is the crisis with semiconductors, ”says Tselikov.

Of course, the deficit cannot but affect the price of cars. Tselikov assumes that everything depends on the dollar / ruble exchange rate. If the exchange rate remains at the current level, then the rise in the price of cars will be 10%, but if the dollar costs 80 rubles or more, then the growth may reach 15%.

What models are missing

Dealers note that the deficit, which was formed due to the lockdown, remains at almost all manufacturers to this day. And the semiconductor problem only made matters worse. In this regard, several companies showed negative results from January to April 2021 compared to the same period last year. For example, Mitsubishi sold 23.6% fewer of its cars.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Mikhail Voskresensky

“Indeed, Mitsubishi is currently experiencing difficulties in supplying new vehicles. As a result, we are seeing losses in sales. The reason, like many automakers, is a lockdown and a decrease in capacity. The problem should be resolved in the near future, and by the beginning of June we will be able to supply more cars to showrooms, ”Ilya Nikonorov, Mitsubishi Marketing Director, told Izvestia. Others have found themselves in a similar situation. So, sales of Jaguar since the beginning of the year fell by 62.7%, while Nissan lost 9.6%.

“ The shortage of individual models, one way or another, persists for most brands – BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar Land Rover, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Volvo, Hyundai, Volkswagen. We do not observe a significant difference for each individual brand, it is difficult to single out the brands most affected by the deficit. The supply situation in the industry as a whole is, of course, the consequences of the pandemic. For example, now there is a shortage of car microchips on the market, and in connection with it there are restrictions on the options that control multimedia, ”explained Andrey Kamensky, Marketing Director of Avilon AG.

Struggle for leadership

Business representatives note that the industry will take a long time for the supply situation to fully return to normal. The three best-selling cars in April 2021 look like this: Lada Granta – 14,050, Lada Vesta – 11,178 and Kia Rio – 6996 cars.

Hyundai Solaris lost one position relative to the March result and was in seventh place (5163 units). The recently revamped Toyota Camry overtook its main rival Kia K5, moving up nine spots to 13th. For the first time, the updated Hyundai Santa Fe appeared in the top 25. In contrast, the Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail disappeared from the bestseller list in April.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vitaly Timkiv

“The four largest local manufacturers are performing particularly well compared to last year, when they were most affected by the lockdown. Cumulative sales for the first four months of 2021 amounted to 515,934 vehicles, which, as expected, is 24.3% higher than in 2020, but 4.5% lower than in the same period in 2019. ” noted the chairman of the committee of automakers of the AEB Thomas Stärzel. According to him, the sales achieved this year confirm the forecast for the market growth by the end of the year by 2.1%. At the same time, he noted that the automakers’ committee will be able to adjust its forecast in July.

“For further stabilization of demand and business, government support measures are still needed,” said Thomas Stärzel.

Secondary market: there is growth, but there is nothing to buy

The secondary market is also on the rise. According to the Automama used car sales network, the quantitative growth of the secondary market in Russia amounted to 43% compared to last year. Prices also went up: if in April 2020 the average cost of a used car was 597,000 rubles, then last month it rose to 725,000 rubles. From the beginning of the year alone, according to analysts, prices have risen by 15,000 rubles – from 710,000 rubles in January to 725,000 rubles in April.

However, despite the richer selection this year, quality aftermarket vehicles are still scarce.

“April was the first month in 2021 in which the segment of the top 20 most popular models showed positive dynamics in terms of supply – growth, according to the Autocheck service, amounted to 9% compared to March. However, the volume of quality supply has not increased. … There is still an acute shortage of quality cars, and their sellers, both dealers and private traders, are not inclined to make big price concessions.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Maxim Blinov

Nevertheless, a slight increase in supply affected the average market prices in this segment. If in March in Russia as a whole, the average market price of the most popular models in the secondary market was 727 thousand, then in April it was only 725 thousand. Despite a certain halt in price growth in April, the forecast for evolutionary growth within 1% per month during of the year is saved, ”commented Mikhail Yertsev, COO of Automama.