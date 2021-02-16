Barça ceased to exist too soon; what’s more, it ceased to exist before the match began, as if the spectrum of Lisbon stopped in the atmosphere, that 2-8 that Bayern made to indicate the structural defects of a team destined to either completely rebuild or perish. What was planned in the worst sentimental pools of Barcelona happened: losing is part of the plot, but losing therefore and in this way is much more than losing. It is sinking into a dry mud, where no one was able to explain to the fans that there is a way to continue fighting for what in the second half was a walk by PSG on the skeleton in which Barcelona was doing.

There was nothing to do too soon, since Mbappé beat Ter Stegen and inaugurated a ruthless dance in which not even God was saved. By the way, the civil god that Barcelona has got a penalty and then mixed with nothingness that became a team that had no goalkeeper. Joan Margarit, the great poet, recent Cervantes prize winner, who died yesterday in Barcelona, ​​left a beautiful memoir, To have a home you have to win the war. Well, this Barça from yesterday lost the house (and also at home) and of course they didn’t win the war. Sad night of the Barça soul. You can’t do it anymore, as it is said on the last page of Joyce’s Ulysses.