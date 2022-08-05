The whole community and the whole of Italy cling to the family of the two sisters

The last goodbye to Alessia and Giulia Pisanuin the funeral which will take place in Castenaso, in the province of Bologna, where everyone loved two o’clock dead sisters in Riccione station. A public ceremony open to anyone who wants to cling to the family in a moment of deep pain. To greet two young angels aged 17 and 15 who flew to heaven too soon.

Friday 5 August is the day of the last heartbreaking farewell to the sisters of Castenaso. The funeral parlor opened at 8 am in the church of the Madonna del Buon Consiglio in the Municipality in the province of Bologna. The funeral at 10.30, always in the same church.

Heartbroken by the immature and tragic death of the beloved Giulia and Alessia, father Vittorio, mother Tania, Stefania, grandmother Giulia, grandmother Tatiana, Pierpaolo with Alexandra, Emily and relatives all announce that the funeral will be held on Friday 5 August at 10.30 in the church of the Madonna del Buon Consiglio in Castenaso, where relatives and friends will be able to greet Giulia and Alessia starting at 8 am. The family does not allow audio-video footage and photographs inside the church.

A simple ceremony, but open to all those who loved the two sisters in life and who in recent days have always shown closeness to a family destroyed by grief. Castenaso proclaimed the city ​​mourning. And the whole city participates in the funeral together with the municipal administration with the mayor Carlo Gubellini. But also the representatives of the prefecture of Bologna, the Police Headquarters, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Municipality of Bologna and the Metropolitan City. The Rimini Police Headquarters and the mayor of Riccione will also participate.

Alessia and Giulia Pisanu, at the funeral, emotion and messages of affection

White flowers and memories for the two girls who died in Riccione last Sunday. The father, when the white coffins of the daughters, with their names on them, arrived at the church, he could not hold back the tears.

In silence, between the tears, relatives, friends, acquaintances and inhabitants of the city in the province of Bologna. Many bouquets of flowers left next to their photos, with sunflowers, roses, white gerberas. And a book of memories with sentences full of affection, especially from friends and friends who do not rest.