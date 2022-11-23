The Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes He is being honored today in a funeral chapel open to the public at Casa América in Madrid, the city where he died on Tuesday at the age of 79.

The funeral will take place, at the wish of his family, in the Cervantes hall of the Casa de América, announced this cultural institution whose headquarters are located in the Palacio de Linares, in the central Madrid Plaza de la Cibeles.

It has not been revealed what the final destination of the remains of the author of ‘Yolanda’ will be, ‘In what quiet way’ or ‘The brief space in which you are not’, who has lived in Madrid since 2017.

Milanés had undergone a kidney transplant and suffered from an “oncohematological disease” that forced him to move to the Spanish capital five years ago “to receive treatment that did not exist in his country,” said a statement from his artistic office when he was admitted to hospital. the hospital, over a week ago.

As soon as his art office announced his death early Tuesday morning, tributes poured in.

Regards. With the Peruvian singer Tania Libertad. Photo: diffusion

his last concert

Health problems forced him to cancel his last concerts in Spain and the Dominican Republic this month. In June he made his last visit to Havana, after three years of absence.

On that occasion, he met with his countrymen at the Ciudad Deportiva of that capital where he gave an emotional concert. Despite the fact that the event generated controversy due to the initial official intention of distributing part of the tickets to government agencies, finally the music of ‘Pablito’, as he is known in his land, united in a single voice some 10,000 Cubans who attended the concert. .

his friends fire him

As expected, the world of music mourned the death and expressions of regret were seen on social networks.

“We are going to miss you Dear Pablo. Have a good trip ”, published the Peruvian singer based in Mexico Tania Libertad, describing him as “a great composer, wonderful singer and extraordinary friend ”in a message accompanied by a video in which she sings a duet with Milanés.

“It gives me courage that you are gone but so much happiness that you have been. Thank you for your music”, wrote the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz.

For his part, his friend and co-founder of Nueva Trova, Silvio Rodríguez, despite the distance they had maintained since the 1980s, uploaded the lyrics of “Pablo” to his blog, a song he dedicated to his partner in 1969 and which begins like this: “I met you tearing the chest of death one day. You didn’t know anything and it was you who led her by the hand”.

Regards. Together with Silvio Rodríguez. Photo: diffusion

Both musicians, the most outstanding representatives of the so-called New Cuban Trovathey performed several songs as a duet and edited together the joint album, entitled ‘Cuba nueva trova’. His songs set music for much of the 1970s and 1980s around the world.

While the Cuban guitarist Eliades Ochoa spoke of an “unmatched” contribution of Pablo Milanés to Cuban music and estimated that his “legacy is eternal.”

Fito Páez expressed his sadness by posting a photo where he is seen with the singer-songwriter. “Hasta siempre Pablo Milanés”, wrote the Argentine and accompanied the message with a Cuban flag, an emoji of musical notes and another of a heart.

Ricardo Montaner also remembered the troubadour and posted on his Twitter account: “To live”#QueridoPablo. PEACE”.