A sudden and immense pain has struck the well-known presenter and showgirl of Italian television in the last few hours, Dawn Parietti. Through a post published and shared on her Instagram page full of heartbreaking emotion, Parietti made her followers aware of the difficult moment she is going through. A moment of particular delicacy, characterized by the sudden passing of her dear friend Chiara Viapiana.

Without going into the specific causes that led to her friend’s death, Alba Parietti wanted to dedicate a long message to her, focusing on the wonderful relationship of mutual affection that has always characterized their friendship.

“Chiara, it doesn’t seem true, you always try to find a meaning, but there really isn’t. As I write to you I hear the sound of your voice, that playful, funny, ironic way you always had of interpreting life, as if nothing could scratch you. It was impossible to take away your smile even if sometimes I thought it was bitter. You never wanted to be a burden on others. You were the cure. There was always something beautiful even in the defeats, in the worst moments when everyone lost their temper, not you, you found the best or funniest part. You were always light in your being, deep, caring and pragmatic at the same time”.

The presenter then continued to scroll through her memories and brought to light glimpses of a happy life spent together:

“Today I thought about the many years we spent together. Land nights, holidays, laughter, life that passes before you and as in war, you turn around and your friend is gone forever. I always remember one morning at dawn you and I on the beach of Formentera, everyone had gone to sleep and you stayed awake for me. ANDro anxious agitated as always and you seraphic protective. You are tied to many things, to my whole life in Bologna and when friends like you, like Massimo, Sandro before have left you know that nothing will ever be the same again. Never again the same again”.

And finally he concluded like this:

“You know Chiara, you were really beautiful and I don’t think I ever told you that. ANDyou were an exceptional mother, a precious friend, a point of reference for so many friends who will miss you and who loved and appreciated you so much, as you deserved. You were also a great talent, I envied your refined taste and that calm, that ability to fly high. I’m so sorry Chiara, time really does not leave us the ability to grasp the beauty of unforgettable moments that cannot return, but remain imprinted in your memory and heart. You were a superior woman and I would like to be able to hug you, say goodbye and tell you that I loved you. Bye Chiara, have a good trip.”