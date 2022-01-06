Good news: Cadillac has solved the big problem of autonomous driving. Well, almost. The only thing missing from this autonomous car is a steering wheel. Not to drive the car, but to be able to sim race during the ride. To have a jar on the way to work Gran Turismo to be able to play. The ultrawide monitors in this Cadillac InnerSpace are perfect for this. You don’t need more than a PlayStation and a holder for your racing wheel.

Not everyone is looking forward to a future in which cars drive completely independently. Besides the scary thought that the car decides who gets to live in an accident (does it swerve and ram the concrete facade, or does it plow over the crossing granny and spare the occupants?), many people just want themselves keep driving. By mounting a gaming steering wheel in the Cadillac InnerSpace, you at least solve the last problem.

No production plans for the Cadillac InnerSpace yet

The Cadillac InnerSpace is obviously just a study model. It gives an idea of ​​how the brand envisions the future of cars. Of course, the InnerSpace is electric: it sits on the same platform as the recently unveiled Silverado EV. On the screens you can peer outside with an extra layer of Augmented Reality, but you can also just watch a movie.