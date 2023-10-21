When trading at 252 Cuban pesos (CUP), in the informal exchange market, the US dollar broke a record this Saturday, October 21, amid the strong depreciation experienced by the local currency since 2021.

The news is in the informal exchange market in which the dollar broke a record by trading at 252 Cuban pesos according to the independent media El Toque, which has become a reference for this informal market, which also reflected an upward price of the euro to 260 CUP and the MLC (virtual currency for exclusive use in Cuba) at 230 CUP.

This exchange rate is the highest in the island’s recent past. Not even in the so-called Special Period of the 1990s – after the fall of the Soviet bloc – was this price exceeded.

In June of this year the dollar once again touched the ceiling of 200 Cuban pesos, something that had already happened in October of last year, but had never reached the figure reached this Saturday, October 21.

The informal market, the majority on the island, is where many people stock up on dollars due to the limitation on purchasing them at state exchange houses, which only sell a maximum of 100 dollars per person, depending on daily availability.

The depreciation has been latent since 2021 – the year in which the largest economic reform in recent years, known as Task Ordering, came into effect – but the plummet in the peso originated in August 2022.

Several experts consulted by Efe have explained that the depreciation will continue to increase in the coming weeks mainly due to the economic crisis that Cuba is going through.

The official fixed exchange rate is 24 CUP per dollar for legal entities and 120 per dollar for individuals and the retail sector.

With EFE