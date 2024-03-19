People who claim to suffer from Havana syndromean unexplained disorder that has affected dozens of American diplomats, have undergone medical tests that have revealed no significant brain injuries, according to a study by a U.S. health agency. USA.

The study conducted by researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published Monday in the journal JAMA, examined 81 patients who experienced “abnormal health incidents,” according to the terminology used in the United States.

These disorders (migraine, dizziness, nausea, vision problems, etc.) first affected US and Canadian diplomats stationed in Cuba in 2016, hence its name “Havana syndrome”.

There were also complaints of unexplained ailments from US officials in China, Russia, Europe and even Washingtonwhich prompted a further investigation by the United States government.

Scientists have multiplied hypotheses about the “Havana syndrome”, without providing an explanation.

NIH researchers attempted to identify brain lesions by comparing MRI results between patients who claim to have the syndrome and a control group.

The study “did not reveal any important differences (…) in brain structure or function” between individuals in the two groups, they note.

In another NIH study, also published Monday in JAMA, researchers attempted to identify differences in biological markers between affected people and a control group.

They also did not detect “important differences”, “with the exception of objective and self-reported assessments of imbalance and symptoms of fatigue, post-traumatic stress and depression.”

Both studies, however, were criticized in an editorial, also published by JAMA on Monday and written by David Relman, a microbiologist at Stanford Medical School.

According to this researcher, who has worked on these “abnormal health incidents,” “although the NIH study used advanced brain imaging techniques, current MRI technology is potentially insensitive or poorly calibrated” for certain characteristics of these disorders.

The symptoms “exist”

According to Leighton Chan, lead author of one of the two studies and cited in a statement from the NIH, despite these results “it is important to recognize that these symptoms exist, cause significant alterations in the lives of those who experience them and are affected, and can be quite long-lasting, disabling and difficult to treat.

The “Havana syndrome” has from the beginning given rise to widespread speculation about its origin.

Some officials initially downplayed it and attributed it to stress, but others suspected that Russia or another country carried out campaigns against Americans.

Havana has repeatedly denied any attack of this type.

A year ago, US intelligence agencies considered it “very unlikely” that a foreign power or weapon had caused this syndrome.

In 2017, the administration of Republican President Donald Trump claimed these mysterious symptoms, described as sonic attacks, to reduce staff at the US diplomatic legation in Cuba to a minimum.

