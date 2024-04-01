Russia may be behind “Havana syndrome”, the mysterious disorder first reported in 2016 by US embassy staff in Havana, which leads, among other things, to dizziness, headache, hearing impairment and memory loss. This was revealed by the joint investigation conducted by The Insider, 60 Minutes, a well-known CBS TV program, and Der Spiegel.

The investigation, which collected dozens of testimonies, uncovered evidence suggesting that “freak health incidents” may have their origins in the use of energy weaponsdirectly used by members of the Russian GRU unit 29155. “Members of the Kremlin's infamous military intelligence sabotage team have been placed at the scene of suspected attacks against US government personnel abroad and their family members,” writes The Insider.

The investigation includes evidence that senior members of the unit received awards and promotions for work developing “non-lethal acoustic weapons,” a term used in Russian military science literature to describe both sound and radio frequency, based on direct energy devices. These and other agents assigned to Unit 29155, traveling undercover, would then be geolocated to locations around the world just before or at the time of reporting anomalous health incidents.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, among others, is Greg Edgreen, a now retired Army lieutenant colonel who led the Pentagon's investigation into the syndrome. “Unfortunately I can't go into details – said Edgreen – But I can tell you that from the beginning I started to focus on Moscow”. A 2023 government report found it “very unlikely” that a foreign adversary was behind it the mysterious brain injuries suffered by US national security officialsyet more than 100 Americans have symptoms that scientists say could be caused by acoustic ultrasound.

Among the victims were White House staff, CIA officers and FBI agents: Edgreen explained that the agents targeted were those with the best performance. “And there was constantly a nexus with Russia,” she said.