The Havana Syndrome, which has been occurring repeatedly among US diplomats since 2016, remains a mystery even after lengthy intelligence investigations.

Washington DC – For years, US diplomats have complained about the same mysterious symptoms: dizziness, nausea, headaches, hearing problems. Similar symptoms over and over again, always in different places, never an explanation. An “unexplained public health incident,” Havana syndrome — named for the location at whose U.S. Embassy it first emerged in 2016 — has been the subject of investigation for many years. Now it remains a mystery, even according to the latest investigations by the US State Department. But one thing experts now want to rule out: the disease is probably not caused by a “foreign opponent”.

Mysterious disease: Havana syndrome worries US intelligence agencies

Instead, a new intelligence report says the symptoms appear to be the result of previous illnesses, other illnesses, or environmental factors. This was announced by the US State Department as a result of lengthy cooperation between several US secret services. At the same time, a ministry spokesman announced that new information would be investigated if it came up.

Havana Syndrome: Intelligence report identifies possible causes

The justification states that around 1,500 cases of the disease were examined in 96 countries and no evidence of an external influence could be found, which was initially suspected. Instead, however, medical, environmental and social factors would have been identified that could plausibly explain many of the complaints reported by those affected.

The first cases of Havana syndrome emerged in 2016 in Cuban Havana, where numerous US diplomats and their families first complained of mysterious headaches, hearing loss, dizziness and nausea. Later, there were similar reports from other countries, including Austria, Russia, China and Germany. Occasionally, embassy staff from Canada were also affected. Many sufferers have reported that symptoms begin after hearing a strange noise or feeling intense pressure in their head.

Mysterious Disease: Conflicting Secret Service Reports on Havana Syndrome

Last year, an independent panel of experts said that some cases of Havana syndrome could possibly have been the result of the targeted use of electromagnetic radiation. There are “several plausible ways” to use electromagnetic pulses of a specific frequency spectrum in such a targeted manner, according to the report published by intelligence coordinator Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns at the time. Other hypotheses, such as the use of chemical or biological substances, were ruled out by the investigations at the time.

The diplomats concerned have repeatedly accused the US government of downplaying the symptoms. The latest announcements are unlikely to change that. “The latest US intelligence assessment lacks transparency and we continue to question the accuracy of the alleged findings,” the newspaper said New York Times a victim advocate.

Despite the lack of an explanation: the US government wants to support those affected by Havana syndrome

State Department spokesman Ned Price, on the other hand, made it clear that the number of reported cases of “abnormal health incidents” had decreased since 2021 and emphasized that the current intelligence findings “in no way call into question” the experiences and symptoms of those affected. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had repeatedly and deliberately rejected the theory of a possible “mass hysteria” among those affected. The White House made a similar statement. The US government remains convinced that those suffering from the symptoms should continue to receive additional financial support, said US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Many of those affected claim that they were the victims of a premeditated attack. Again and again, Russia is mentioned as a possible cause of the complaints. There is no “credible evidence” for this, according to the report by the secret services. (saka with dpa)