Havana Combination announced through its social networks that it separated from its ranks Leonardo Nunez Fabre, after the singer’s ex-partner publicly denounced him for physical and psychological aggression.

Through a statement on Facebook, the salsa group reported that it resolved to withdraw the member so that he can carry out the corresponding legal process.

“Both the legal representatives and the owners of the musical group Havana Combination we categorically reject any action of physical or psychological violence. Inside and outside of our group, each member is obliged to exercise due conduct, with respect and consideration of the values ​​that are imparted within the art of the musical genre ”, the letter states.

“Due to the implication of Mr. Leonardo Núñez Fabre, a member of our group, on the alleged commission of an action of violence, it has been decided to separate him, so that he can clarify and contribute to the legal process that is the subject of the investigation”, add the post.

Where to report acts of violence against women?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact the Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

Besides, the Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service attends the 24 hours, every day of the year (includes holidays).

