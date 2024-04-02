The Haval brand's lineup in Russia will include the H3 crossover. The start of sales of the new product will take place in the second quarter of 2024, according to a message from the Great Wall Motor concern, which was received by Izvestia on April 2.

It is planned that this model will occupy a niche between an urban crossover for every day and an SUV, the company said. The Haval H3 will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Photo: Great Wall Motor

In the front-wheel drive version, the engine will develop 143 hp. (210 Nm), and the all-wheel drive version has 177 hp. (270 Nm). Transmission – 7-speed “robot”. The front suspension is MacPherson type, the rear is independent multi-link. The length of the model is 4.5 m, the ground clearance is 196 mm, and the approach and departure angles are 24 degrees and 26 degrees, respectively.

The list of equipment includes 18-inch wheels, all-LED optics, a “winter package”, seat memory function, front, side and rear view cameras, adaptive cruise control, lane control, a “transparent hood” projection function, 16-speaker audio system and other.

Earlier, on March 29, an Izvestia correspondent reported that Haval held the first demonstration of the operation of an engine plant in the Tula region. The plant produces turbocharged engines of 1.5 (150 hp) and 2.0 liters (192 hp), and five industrial manipulators are installed on the assembly line.